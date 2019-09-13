MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) Shares Up 9.5%

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69, 192,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 317,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTFB. Zacks Investment Research raised MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

