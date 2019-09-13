Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 491,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

