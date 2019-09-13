Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTUY opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Motus has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.26.

Motus Company Profile

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

