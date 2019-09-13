Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Hui Lee Purchases 1,060,000 Shares

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Hui Lee acquired 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$753,660.00 ($534,510.64).

Shares of MGX traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.77 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 7,947,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.96. Mount Gibson Iron Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of A$1.31 ($0.93). The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. Mount Gibson Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Mount Gibson Iron

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

