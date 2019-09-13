Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of MPVD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Mountain Province Diamonds has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

