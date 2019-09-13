MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Down 2.1%

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.74, approximately 64,834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 120,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.13.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

