Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $16.74. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 4,095 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

