Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $232.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.00. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Msci by 117.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Msci by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth $272,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

