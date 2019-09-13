MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.59% of Sientra worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $7,700,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,857. The stock has a market cap of $348.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.25. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. Sientra’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

