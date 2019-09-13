MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $349,000 Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Arch Coal stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,829. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.