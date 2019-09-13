MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $826,000 Investment in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in DISH Network by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $52,497,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.