MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 30,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,659. The company has a market capitalization of $304.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

