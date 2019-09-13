Myer (ASX:MYR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.60. Myer shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,094,078 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $500.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

In other news, insider John King bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$64,000.00 ($45,390.07).

Myer Company Profile (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

