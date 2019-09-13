Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBRV. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 11,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.43. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

