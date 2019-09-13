Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005198 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bitsane, Tux Exchange and WEX. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.91 million and $6,791.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,340.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.02880437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00926209 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, WEX, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

