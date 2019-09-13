Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 302,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,408. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,879.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

