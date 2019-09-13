Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.35. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 142.04%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

