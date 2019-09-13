National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$4.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TMQ traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$2.11. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

