National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.