Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 29,975 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,774 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 116.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TechnipFMC by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.