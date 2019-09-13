Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $199,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $621,514.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,767. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

