Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 47,163 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,866. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

