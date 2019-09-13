Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,468 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 768,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 212,164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 34,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.