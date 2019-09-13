Natixis Buys 45,831 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

