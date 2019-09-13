Natixis Invests $4.07 Million in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 491,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.