Natixis Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL)

Natixis acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 3,456.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSL. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE MSL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 3,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,600. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.28.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. Analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL).

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.