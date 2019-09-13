Natixis Sells 81,968 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,968 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after buying an additional 292,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,713,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,946,000 after buying an additional 100,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 898,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,178,000 after buying an additional 74,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

