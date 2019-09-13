Natixis Takes $4.64 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Natixis bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 24.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tesla by 72.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,352 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.92. The stock had a trading volume of 390,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura set a $270.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

