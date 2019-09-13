NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.59

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and traded as high as $76.80. NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 14,012 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.98.

In other news, insider John Hallam sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £2,795.76 ($3,653.16).

