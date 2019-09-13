Neal E. West Sells 750 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Neal E. West sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

KALU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,905. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

