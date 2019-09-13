Neuburgh Advisers LLC Buys 1,792 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 83.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 59,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.