Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.12. 1,736,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,360. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.