Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 197.7% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 615.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $1,915,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 190,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,705. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

