Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $107,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $462,370.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,858 shares of company stock worth $18,159,646 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 47,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.43, a PEG ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Compass Point began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

