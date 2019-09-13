Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1,843.6% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 233,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 210.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

