Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 800 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

DATA remained flat at $$169.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

DATA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. First Analysis lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.38.

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

