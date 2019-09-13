New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.10.

New Gold stock remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,662,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,161. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 145.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 974,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New Gold by 9.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

