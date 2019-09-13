New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.90. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 954 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

In other news, Director B Scott White bought 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $34,376.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,827,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,392.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

