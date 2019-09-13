Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of LON NRR traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.53). 2,961,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The stock has a market cap of $593.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. Newriver Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.52.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Mark Davies sold 18,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total value of £31,297.64 ($40,895.91). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,884.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

