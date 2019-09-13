Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Trading Down 0.2%

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$6.24 ($4.43) and last traded at A$6.25 ($4.43), 789,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.26 ($4.44).

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.49.

Nextdc Company Profile (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

