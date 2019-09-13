NIB (ASX:NHF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $7.20. NIB shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,520,332 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.

NIB Company Profile (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

