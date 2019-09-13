NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director James Ozanne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $716,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,784. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NMI by 7.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NMI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,562. NMI has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Analysts expect that NMI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

