NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

NNBR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 3,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. NN has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.68.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NN’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NN will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In other NN news, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $186,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NN by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NN by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

