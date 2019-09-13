Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 58,522 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,522 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tavio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $17,800,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 45.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 503,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 101,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

