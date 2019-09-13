Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAT. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 811,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,886,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 579,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

