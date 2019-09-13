Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,014,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,874. The company has a market cap of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

