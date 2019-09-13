Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 4,941,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.