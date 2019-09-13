Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,927 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $120,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 470,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 76,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,850. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

