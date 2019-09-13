Northern Trust Corp Has $117.97 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of PerkinElmer worth $117,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

PKI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

