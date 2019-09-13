Northern Trust Corp Purchases 31,961 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Array Biopharma worth $124,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $139,532,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $29,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Array Biopharma by 351.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $43,885,000.

NASDAQ:ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 on Friday. 206,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

A number of analysts have commented on ARRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

